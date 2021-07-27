Coronavirus Greece: 3,593 new cases, 142 intubated, 8 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,794 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,593, of which 15 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 482,145 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 124 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,343 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 8, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,911 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 142 (59.9% men). Their median age is 65 years. 85.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,794 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

