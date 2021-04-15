Coronavirus Greece: 3,833 new cases, 819 intubated, 104 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic 1,925 patients have left the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,833, of which 16 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The cases are increased compared to last Thursday, as today the self tests confirmed by molecular control were incorporated.

The total number of cases amounts to 308,006 (daily change +1.3%), of which 51.3% men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 60 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,636 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 104, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,239 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had an underlying disease or age 70 years and older. The number of patients treated by intubation is 819 (62.9% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,925 patients have left the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 526 (daily change-6.41%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).

See Also:

Anarchists accidentally throw Molotov cocktail at a protester & Anti-riot police rescue him (videos-photos) (Upd.)

Newsweek: Turkey’s Christians face increasingly dangerous persecution – Analysis