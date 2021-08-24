Coronavirus Greece: 4,608 cases, 326 intubated, 32 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,926 patients have been discharged from the ICU

A new negative record since the beginning of the pandemic was recorded today in Greece, as authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,608, of which 23 were detected after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 566,812 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 51.1% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 170 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,923 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 32, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,466 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 326 (58.3% men). Their median age is 65 years. 83.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,926 patients have been discharged from the ICU.