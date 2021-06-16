Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,589 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 549, of which 1 was identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 416,741 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 24 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,089 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 13, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,478 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 330 (65.7% men). Their median age is 67 years. 86.4% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 81 (daily change + 8%). The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).