Coronavirus Greece: 761 new cases, 189 intubated, 4 deaths – 25 new Delta variants

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 761, of which 1 was detected after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 423,185 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 93 are considered related to travel from abroad and 677 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 4, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,710 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 189 (66.7% men). Their median age is 67 years. 84.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,689 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The National Network of Genomic Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 virus, operating under the coordination of EODY, completed the genomic analysis in 1,201 samples randomly selected or targeted and covering the period March 31, 2021, to June 21, 2021. From the control of 1,201 samples, a total of 821 samples with Variants Of Concern (VOC), 340 samples with Variants Under Monitoring, and 3 samples with Variants of Interest (VOI) were selected.

Of the 821 samples with strains of special interest, 790 relate to the Alpha strain, 6 relate to Beta, and 25 relate to Delta. Of the 340 samples with monitored strains, 333 relate to strain B.1.1.318 (Variant E484K), and 7 relate to C.36. The total number of Delta variants is 54.