Coronavirus Greece: 781 new cases, 376 intubated, 24 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,539 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 781, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 413,170 (daily change +0.2%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 31 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,523 are related to an already known case.

A total of 41,854 SARS COV-2 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,242 were molecular and the remaining 28,612 rapid tests.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 24, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,370 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 376 (64.8% men). Their median age is 67 years, 88.0% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 102 (daily change -3.77%).

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).