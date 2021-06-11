Coronavirus Greece: 791 new cases, 375 intubated, 11 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,549 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 791, of which 1 was detected after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 413,954 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 35 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,393 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 11, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,381 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 375 (65.5% men). Their median age is 67 years. 86.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 119 (daily change + 16.67%).

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).