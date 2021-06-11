Coronavirus Greece: 791 new cases, 375 intubated, 11 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 791, of which 1 was detected after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases amounts to 413,954 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 35 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,393 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 11, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,381 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 375 (65.5% men). Their median age is 67 years. 86.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Greek PM Mitsotakis’ meeting with the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,549 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 119 (daily change + 16.67%).
The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).