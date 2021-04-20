Coronavirus Greece: New shock with 3,789 new cases, 847 intubated, 87 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,963 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,789, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 320,629 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.3% men.

In the last 24 hours, 78,428 detection tests were performed, of which 23,623 were molecular and the remaining 54,805 are rapid tests.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 50 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,960 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 87, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,627 deaths have been recorded and 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Mitsotakis from the “Iniohos” exercise: We are not naive in the face of the new threats we face (photos)

Microsoft to create 3D chatbots from dead people!

The number of patients treated by intubation is 847 (61.4% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.5% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,963 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 406 (daily change -13.25%).

The average seven-day admission is 502 patients. The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).