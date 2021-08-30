CoS issues temporary ruling against suspension of mandatory vaccination

The file was before the Supreme Administrative Court by doctors and hospital administration staff

The Greek Council of State (CoS), the country’s Supreme Administrative Court, rejected the request filed by 115 doctors and hospital administration staff for the suspension of the mandatory vaccination.

The ruling was issued by the Third Summer Department of the Council of State with four temporary orders issued.

It should be noted that these decisions are of a temporary nature and do not consider the issue of the obligation of vaccination definitively. The CoS is now deliberating whether to issue a suspension decision on this issue or not.

A ruling by the Plenary CoS on a request of POEDIN (the National Association of Public Hospital Workers) for the issuance of a temporary order and for the suspension of the decision that provides for the obligation of vaccination for health professionals and health personnel is pending.

