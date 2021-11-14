Costas Gelaouzos winner of the Athens Classic Marathon with a track record (photos)

“I owed it to the people and I thank them all. Both along the way and in Kallimarmaro, they really motivated me to do what I did”

After an amazing race Costas Gelaouzos who won the Athens Classic Marathon.

Making the right distribution of forces, he chased until the end the record of the Authentic route (2:17:56 by Nikos Polias since 2004) and he succeeded as he finished in a time of 2:16:49!

The athlete broke it by one minute and 7 seconds, writing history with his appearance.



In addition, he referred to his friend and fellow athlete, Panagiotis Karaiskos, who could not attend the 38th Classic route, as four days ago, he was found positive to coronavirus: “I owed it to the people and I thank them all. Both along the way and in Kallimarmaro, they really motivated me to do what I did”.