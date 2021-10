Crete: New 3.9 magnitude earthquake in the area of Arkalochori

A second 3,5 R followed shortly after

The seismic activity continues in Crete, as another earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at noon.

The quake occurred at 12:12′, 7 kilometers north-northeast of Arkalochori and a focal depth of 13.8 kilometers.

Another vibration of 3.5 degrees followed, from the same epicenter and focal depth, at 12:27′.