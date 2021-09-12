Curious cat? Scientists identify 7 feline behavioral, personality traits

The researchers studied the behaviors of over 4,300 different cats, spanning 26 different breeds

There’s more than meets the eye to the personalities of our feline friends.

Cats, more so than dogs, are often considered by many as having more mysterious behavioral patterns and being less emotionally expressive. But a new study from the University of Helsinki has deciphered the enigmatic patterns of domestic cats, finding seven distinct personality and behavioral traits.

– Activity/playfulness – Fearfulness – Aggression towards humans – Sociability towards humans – Sociability towards cats – Litterbox issues – Excessive grooming