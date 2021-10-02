Dangerous incident between Greek & Turkish jets during mock dogfight – Tensions are rising in the Aegean

A dangerous dogfight took place last Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Aegean and more specifically between Chios and Samos between a pair of Turkish F-16 and Greek fighter jets that rushed to intercept them, in a day that was characterized by great intensity, with 48 violations of Greek airspace, 8 violations of the Athens FIR, while four of the Turkish aircraft were armed.

The incident took place during the Greek military exercise “PARMENION – 2021”, when the Turkish aircraft entered the Greek airspace in order to “harass” the conduct of the Greek exercise. Immediately the Greek fighters took off and intercepted the Turkish F-16 according to the standard procedures.

During the interception and the maneuvers that took place, the Turkish couple crossed at a high speed and at a very short distance (~30 meters) in front of the Greek fighters.

The incident shows once again that the provocative stance of the Turkish Air Force, which aims to promote Ankara’s claims in the Aegean, increases the intensity and the possibility of an accident.

In the last three days, the Turkish aircraft were engaged in a barrage of violations of the Greek national space and overflights on Greek islands.

It is worth noting that the activity of the Turkish Air Force, during the exercise “PARMENION – 2021”, occurs shortly after the announcement of the Greek-French defense agreement and before the 63rd round of exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey next week in Ankara.