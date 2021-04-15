Dendias-Erdogan: Significant meeting after 18 months of tensions

The initiative of the unpredictable president of Turkey to talk to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is considered a highly symbolic move

Shortly after three o’clock in the afternoon, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Turkish Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is also present at the meeting.

After the meeting with Erdogan, the Greek Foreign Minister will meet at 16:30 with his Turkish counterpart, while extended talks will follow between the two delegations.

The initiative of the unpredictable president of Turkey to talk to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is considered a highly symbolic move, given that Tayyip Erdogan is not used to receiving politicians who are not at the level of the head of state or government. In fact, the Turkish presidency’s invitation to the Greek Foreign Minister upgrades the important visit of Nikos Dendias to Turkey for talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

