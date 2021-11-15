Divine Liturgy at the Athens Concert Hall will be performed by Pope Francis during his visit to Greece

On December 4, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, arrives in Greece for an official visit.

As part of this visit, the Pope is expected to go to Mytilene, sending a new message of solidarity to the refugees.

Immediately after the completion of the reception ceremony at the “El. Venizelos” Airport where he is expected to arrive at 11.10 am, Pope Francis will be received by the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, at the Presidential Palace and then will meet with the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Shortly afterwards, he will speak to officials, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of civil society, followed by a meeting with Archbishop of Athens at 4:00 pm.

At 17:15 the Pope will go to the Holy Cathedral of St. Dionysios Areopagitos of the Catholics to speak to bishops, priests, members of solitary orders and the Dedicated Life, seminarians and catechists of the Catholic Church.

On Sunday, December 5, he will visit Mytilene. Specifically at 10.45 a.m. will be at the Reception and Identification Center, where he will pray. He will leave Mytilene for Athens at 12:15.

Then, at 16:45, a Divine Liturgy will be performed at the Athens Concert Hall. At 19:00 of the same day, the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Mr. Ieronymos, will pay a ceremonial visit to the Apostolic Nunciature in Athens, where he will meet with Pope Francis.

On Monday, December 6, at 8:15 a.m., the Pope will receive the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. K. Tassoulas and then, at 9:45 a.m., he will pay a visit to the School Saint Dionysios of the Ursuline Brothers in Maroussi, in order to speak to young people.

Pope Francis will leave Greece at 11:15 from El. Venizelos.