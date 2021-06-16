EU adds US travellers on non-essential travel list

This means US tourists will not be compelled to produce a Covid negative test or quarantine, subject to the decision of individual EU countries

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add the United States to the list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, European diplomats told Reuters.

This move will end the mandatory quarantine for all travellers from across the pond, whether or not they have been fully vaccinated. However, the Member States of the Union individually reserve the right to require a negative Covid test – or even – a quarantine period of time.

In addition to the US, representatives of the 27 EU member states have added five more countries to the list: Albania, Lebanon, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, and Taiwan, while they intend to also include Hong Kong and Macau, subject to reciprocity.