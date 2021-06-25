EU Summit- PM Mitsotakis live press conference

He said that Greece favoured an EU future of Turkey provided it refrained from exploiting immigration and respecting international law

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke about the conclusions of the Summit, the gains of Greece, and the approach to the issues concerning both the pandemic and the Turkish provocations during the press conference, after the end of the work of the Summit.

“The pandemic was not the only issue. The menu also included Turkey’s immigration and financing under the Joint Declaration with the EU. As far as Euro-Turkish relations are concerned, it was confirmed that no particular development is expected,” he said.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as expected, stressed that Turkey should show consistency and continuity in the direction of de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, avoiding setbacks. The Prime Minister also supported the promotion of the positive agenda in the Euro-Turkish relations, in the context of the country’s European obligations.

Athens reiterated that it supports the funding of refugee programs for humanitarian reasons, but that Turkey must effectively control traffickers and implement the 2016 Joint Declaration.