Euro 2020: It’s going to Rome!

Donaroma blocked three penalties, shattered the dreams of the English and European Cup instead of London, goes to Rome.

Italy won 3-2 on penalties (1-1 overtime) and is the European champion for the second time in its history, leaving the English still without one.

For the second time (and first since the 1976 the final) the final result was decided on penalties.

This is the continuation of the negative tradition of the teams that host the Euro final.

This time it was Italy defeating England on penalties in “Wembley”.

After Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 and France in 1984, no other host has succeeded in three chances they had since then.

Greece started this…curse in the epic Euro 2004 against the host Portugal, which in turn it won the Euro 2016 in France and now Italy beat the host England at “Wembley”.