Euro 2021 with fans in stadiums, UEFA decides

A number of cities have decided to allow a percentage of fans in the stands

The Euro 2021, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus, will be held next summer with fans allowed in stadiums, according to a UEFA decision.

The European Federation has given the green light, after the “ok” of eight European cities that permit the presence of fans in the stands.

In particular, Baku and St. Petersburg are committed to a 50% capacity of the stadiums with the provision of a negative coronavirus test, while Budapest also promised that from the beginning of June it can have full stadiums with a vaccination certificate and a negative test.

In addition, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, and Glasgow gave guarantees for people from 25% to 33% on the stands with a possibility of increasing the number, something that was expressed by London, which committed to a presence of 25%.