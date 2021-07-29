Extreme heatwave to continue until August 6

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a new severe weather warning at noon on Thursday, forecasting that the extreme heat is expected to peak early next week, while the very high temperatures will continue at least until next Friday – that is, on August 6!

The bulletin of HNMS about the heatwave states the following:

1. The phenomenon remains dangerous as it will have a long duration but also because the temperature range (maximum-minimum temperature difference) is small.

2. The peak is expected at the beginning of next week, however, the very high temperatures will at least continue until Friday 6/8/21.

3. The maximum temperatures the next three days will range in mainland Greece around 42 to 44 degrees while in the islands and the

coastal sections it will be 2 to 3 degrees lower. The temperature will remain high during the night hours with minimum values ​​above 28 degrees in most areas.

also read

Hot Illiana is a “Black Mamba” (photo)