Extreme right MEP Lagos to be extradited to Greece

Sources say he might be transferred as early as today

Extreme right MEP Giannis Lagos, a 13-year-old Golden Dawn member sentenced to 13 years in prison for directing a criminal organization, is expected to be extradited to Greece.

Lagos had a deadline to file an appeal, until last night, but decided to waive that right.

Sources say that the suspect consented to his extradition to Greece, which means that in the next few days he is expected to be transferred by an EL.AS team.

If he is not transferred today, then he will be transferred from Thursday as tomorrow there is no flight from Brussels to Athens.