Fewer customers allowed in supermarkets, as old Covid measure returns

The Covid measure of limiting the number of customers per square metre allowed in supermarkets at the same time is being reinstated by Greek authorities.

Thus, the measure of one customer per 9 square meters is expected to take effect again, from tomorrow, in an effort to avoid an overcrowding inside the stores. It should be noted that the rule of 1 person per 2 square meters in supermarkets was in force from October 25.

The new restrictive measure concerns supermarkets as well as food stores in general, while the relevant Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) is expected to be issued in the coming hours.

The idea of ​​unvaccinated customers entering the supermarkets with the demonstration of a negative covid test was rejected after the reactions caused.

also read

YouTube to hide dislike count on videos