Fire in Chios: 3 villages evacuated – Videos from the Canadairs & photos

Strong fire fighting forces are operating in the area Katavasi of Chios, while the strong winds that blow in the area make it difficult to extinguish the fire that broke out on Thursday morning.

According to politischios.gr, the fire was already in the settlement Katavasi when the first vehicles arrived, with the residents leaving their homes.

By 11 a.m. the fire front continued to burn uncontrollably, this time in the direction of Sidirounta, where the interest of ground and air firefighting forces has been concentrated.

According to the Fire Department, the Mayor has given an order for the evacuation of the village of Sidirounta, apart from Katavasi that had already been evacuated earlier.The village of Diefha was evacuated as well.



One firefighter fainted from inhaling smoke and was transported to Chios Hospital for the first aid.

As it became known by the Fire Brigade, strong winds are blowing in the area, with gusts of 4-7 Beaufort.

In total, more than 62 firefighters with 15 vehicles are operating on the ground along with 7 aircraft and 3 helicopters, while local authorities are assisting with extra equipment and forces.