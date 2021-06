Fire in Paros is out of control, the wind is getting stronger – The flames are close to houses (video-photos)

More fire-fighting forces are being sent

A fire broke out at noon on Thursday in the area of Kostos in Paros.

There are 16 firefighters operating in the area with 4 vehicles, 2 aircraft and 1 helicopter with the assistance of volunteers and local authorities.

In addition, one team of firemen came from Naxos by boat of the Hellenic Coast Guard, one team from Samos by helicopter, one team of the 1st EMAK from Athens by helicopter and 18 firefighters with 9 firefighters from Piraeus by boat.