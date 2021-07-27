Fire in Stamata: Houses are being evacuated (videos)

The fire in Stamata is raging very close to the houses.

As seen in the video, the fire brigade is trying to save the houses nearby, however, the strong winds make the task very difficult.

There are 68 firefighters operating on the site with 22 vehicles, volunteer firefighters and water tanks, while the aerial assets that assist are 5 helicopters and 4 aircraft.

It is noted that the operation is coordinated by the head of the Fire Brigade himself, Lieutenant General Stefanos Kolokouris, while a unit of the Arson Crimes Directorate is on the scene to investigate the causes of the fire.

See Also:

The Etruscan Wolf’s Helmet: A masterpiece of ancient equipment