UPDATE: Fire now in Varybombi – Settlements are being evacuated (videos-photos)

UPDATE: The Hellenic Fire Brigade is giving a fighting against time, after the fire that has been raging since noon in Varybombi is currently out of control.

The goal is to prevent the further spread of the fire and to be set under control within the day while the aerial assets can still operate.

Water is constantly being dropped from five aircraft and five helicopters.

Shortly before 5 in the afternoon, the fire passed through Varybombi square, with the residents leaving the area.

Earlier, an order was given to evacuate the settlement of Adames.

A fire in a forest area started at noon on Tuesday in Ano Varybombi, in the municipality of Acharnes, Attica in an area east of the Royal Estates.

The Hellenic Fire Department and 60 firefighters have been mobilized and are operating with 20 vehicles, four helicopters and four aircraft, including the Russian Beriev-200.

The work of the fire brigade is coordinated by the commander of the fire brigade Kolokouris, who is on the scene.

According to the first information, there is no immediate threat to a residential area thus far.

