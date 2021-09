The easing of restrictions on domestic activity and international travel will aid the economy

Fitch Solutions forecasts real GDP growth of 6.3% in 2021 for Greece (revised upwards of 6.0%), the fastest annual expansion of the economy in the last four decades, after shrinking by 8.2% in 2020.

The easing of restrictions on domestic activity and international travel will allow the consumption and export of tourism-related services to recover in the short term. Meanwhile, it expects improved external conditions to support profits in exports of goods.