Florida: Video from the collapse of the apartment building in Miami – One dead & dozens missing

The moment looks like it was taken from a movie and shows a building collapsing completely, near Miami Beach, leaving behind at least one dead and many injured, while the American authorities are talking about at least 50 missing people.

A huge cloud of dust covers the atmosphere from noon, while rescuers are fighting to free people.

According to a Fire Department official, 35 people were rescued from the collapsed building, built in 1981.

Rescue dogs are involved in search and rescue operations.

See Also:

Coronavirus – Delta Mutation: Extraordinary meeting on cases in Crete

The complex, 15 miles north of Miami, consisted of 136 apartments, 80 of which were inhabited. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Hayman said authorities had so far been unable to contact the 51 people who “theoretically” lived in the building.

The band hosted families as well as people who only spent the winter months in Florida.