Former President Trump to launch a new social media platform to compete against Big Tech

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced Wednesday it was creating a new social media platform called TRUTH Social designed to “fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley.”

Trump is currently banned from most major social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, following the Jan. 6 riots.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump said in a press release. “This is unacceptable.”

