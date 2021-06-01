Founder of Black Lives Matter chapter quits, says BLM doesn’t actually care about black people

The founder of a Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul says he quit after he found out the “ugly truth” about the organization – that it doesn’t care about black people.

Rashad Turner released a video revealing the truth about BLM after having spent a year inside the organization.

Turner explained how he strived to educate himself and become a personal success despite being born into extremely difficult circumstances.

“My mother wasn’t able to take care of me, so I was raised by my grandparents. They told me that if I was going to change my life for the better, education was the answer. So, I worked hard in school. I got into Hamline University, and earned a college degree, the first in my family. Then I went on to earn a master’s in education from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. I am living proof that no matter your start in life, quality education is a pathway to success,” he said.

Turner then elaborated on how this ethos of lifting up young black people via education was not only absent within BLM, but they were actively working against it.

