Four Afghans get 10-year jail terms for Greek migrant camp fire

A Greek court on Saturday sentenced four Afghan asylum seekers convicted of starting fires that burnt down Europe’s largest migrant camp last year to 10 years in prison each.

The court in Chios found the defendants guilty of arson while their lawyers denounced a “lack of sense of fairness”.

The lawyers told AFP they had immediately filed for an appeal after the sentence was handed down.

In March, two other Afghans were detained in the same facility for five years in connection with the case.

The Moria camp on the Aegean island of Lesvos housed more than 10,000 people before it was destroyed by two fires in September 2020.

The EU has allocated 276 million euros to build a new permanent camp on Lesvos, and for similar facilities on the islands of Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.

Around 10,000 asylum-seekers and illegal immigrants are currently living on these five Aegean islands.

Source: AFP, yahoo