French star Kylian Mbappé to move to Real Madrid, Spanish media reports

Paris St. Germain star Kylian Mbappé is reportedly moving Spanish giants Real Madrid in the new season.

Only a few hours after his incredible performance against Bayern Munich in Germany, Spanish TV station “El Chiringuito”, reported the 22-year-old French forward will move to Madrid, as he has reached an agreement with the Spaniards, and the only thing remaining is for his current club to give the green light for the transfer of the French phenom to Zinedine Zidane’s team. The money Real will spend has not been revealed.