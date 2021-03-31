Game of Thrones ‘Arya Stark’ goes topless beneath clear PVC coat (photo)

Maisie Williams is playing a character in Danny Boyle’s US TV drama series about the Sex Pistols

With high heels and even higher hair, Maisie Williams has added considerably to her 5ft 1in frame as she plays punk icon Jordan.

Williams, 23, is best known for starring in Game Of Thrones as Arya Stark, a trained assassin who disguises herself as a boy.

In her latest disguise, she wore black suspenders, a clear yellow PVC coat, and white cowboy boots as she was pictured in character for the first time on the set of Pistol, Danny Boyle’s US TV drama series about the Sex Pistols.

