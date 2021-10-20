George Papandreou: Announces his candidacy for the leadership of KINAL

There will be more detailed statements tomorrow

A meeting is underway at the George Papandreou Foundation under George Papandreou and his associates, after his return from Constantinople.

According to reliable information, he is expected to announce his decision to be a candidate for the leadership of KINAL at around 8 pm.

Already, he has informed by phone about his intentions the president of the Movement for Change (KINAL), Fofi Gennimata.

“Fofi Gennimata wished him good luck as she did to all the candidates”, as reported by the Movement for Change (KINAL).

Mr. Papandreou has asked for a camera from ERT for his statements. In fact, he will announce his candidacy for the leadership of KINAL, with the aim of “the Progressive Party becoming big and strong again” and to have a proposal of “progressive government against the conservatives”.

At the moment, the doors of the Foundation are closed to journalists, while the statement is expected to be shared with the media by ERT.

A few minutes ago, George Petalotis, a government spokesman in the government of George Papandreou, entered the building.