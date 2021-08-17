Georgia: 2004 Athens Olympic gold medalist arrested for murder

He shot & killed the man who a few seconds earlier had killed his brother

Georgia’s Olympic gold medalist in judo, Zurab Zviadauri, has been arrested on charges of taking part in an exchange of gunfire on Monday. Τhree people were killed in the incident in the Tsinandali area, about 95km from Tbilisi.

Zurab Zviadauri, 40, who has won two Olympic medals for Greece in Athens in 2004 (gold) and London in 2012 (bronze), is said to have participated to the incident, according to the authorities.

In a bloody incident, one lost his life by Zviadauri shot.

According to local media reports, Zviadauri shot and killed the man, who a few seconds earlier, had shot and fatally wounded his brother.

Under domestic law, Zviadauri faces a prison sentence of seven to 15 years.

It is worth noting that the gold medalist of Athens (he won the first Olympic medal of Georgia as an independent state), was also involved in politics in his country, as he was an MP from 2012 to 2016.

