Germans travel to Russia to get Sputnik V vaccine

Germans are flying to Moscow to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, as Deutsche Welle reports. In Germany, they would have waited until the end of the year, at best, after making an appointment a Berliner told the German outlet.

This is the second vaccination flight organised by the Norwegian tourist group World Visitor to Moscow. “By September we want to transport fifty people a week for vaccination in Moscow,” said Hans Bank, the director of the German branch in Munich. He says there is a substantial number of people from Germany that have applied to take the ‘jab trip’ to Moscow. Russia is, unsurprisingly, taking advantage of the interest amid the global confrontation over which vaccine is safer and most effective.

Russian media is hounding the German visitors for a statement. Unlike Russian citizens, Germans can get the vaccine at their hotel. Many do not want to make statements.

A vaccination trip to Moscow is not cheap. The vaccination costs 150 euros and the trip along with the flight 1,000 euros. In three weeks, the Berliner named Eno Lenge will have to travel again from Berlin to Moscow for the second installment.

Others even choose to stay in Moscow for a while, such as 24-year-old student Thomas Valer. A lawyer from Hamburg, with a Russian wife, he says the vaccination in Russia is an opportunity to visit friends and relatives in Moscow. There are not enough vaccines in Germany, two men report in front of the camera.

Russia has already approved the vaccination of the population with the Sputnik V vaccine since last August. In the meantime, two more Russian vaccines are on the market. A Russian state television reporter reported that Russia’s goal is to save lives, not to play politics. In fact, just one day before the German vaccination, 68-year-old Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated with the second dose. According to the Kremlin, it had no side effects.

