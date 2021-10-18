Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 4th highest-paid NBA player, according to Forbes

According to Forbes magazine, the Milwaukee Bucks leader Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 4th highest-paid player in the NBA, with revenue for the 2021-2022 season, estimated at $ 80.3 million. Of this sum, 39.3% is related to his contract and 41 to earnings from ads, sponsors, etc!.

Giannis is surpassed only by Kevin Durant ($ 87.9 million), Stephen Curry ($ 92.8 million), and LeBron James, the only one to exceed $ 111.2 million.

Of the top ten, the biggest contract belongs to Stephen Curry (45.8 million), while LeBron has the most revenue from his sponsors (70 million).

The complete list:

