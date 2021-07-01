Greece: Experts suggest movement between regions only with negative test for the not vaccinated

Measures for the not vaccinated citizens are reportedly recommended, by the Committee of Experts.

According to information, they will be able to travel from prefecture to prefecture only with a negative coronavirus test, either molecular or rapid.

In particular, the proposal provides for travel for not vaccinated citizens with a negative molecular test or a negative rapid test, while self tests will not be accepted.

The recommendation concerns travel within the country by planes, ships, trains and buses.

The suggestion was deemed necessary to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread in the next period when mobility is expected to skyrocket due to summer vacations.

This is a proposal that will also act as a lever of pressure for the not vaccinated citizens, as these tests comes at a cost.

