Greece issues strong protest against Turkish harassment of research ship Nautical Geo

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias instructed the staff of the Greek Embassy in Ankara to lodge a strong protest to the Turkish side over the Turkish harassment against the research ship Nautical Geo.

“I instructed the Greek Embassy in Ankara to carry out a strong protest against the Turkish harassment of the research ship Nautical Geo, as well as the publication of an irregular Navtex. This ongoing Turkish attitude is completely unacceptable.”, the Minister said on his Twitter account.