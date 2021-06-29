Greece Weather Bulletin: Heatwave report

The National Meteorological Service issued an emergency weather bulletin for the new heatwave.

The temperature will rise from today Tuesday from the west and in the following days gradually in the rest of the country.

The areas that will be most affected by the high temperatures are the Ionian Islands and the mainland.

The Higher temperatures will occur in mainland Greece, where the minimum temperature values in most areas are already at the level of 25 degrees Celsius.

