Greek-Cypriot politician Vassos Lyssaridis passed away at the age of 100

Veteran Cypriot politician Vassos Lyssaridis passed away today, at the age of 100.

Vassos Lyssaridis, was the founder and first president of the Socialist Party EDEK.

He served for many years as Speaker of Parliament, while he was one of the personalities of Cyprus, who associated their name with important events that marked the political life of the island.

Vassos Lyssaridis was born on May 13, 1920 in the village of Lefkara. He studied medicine at the University of Athens.

During the 1955-59 Cypriot struggle for Independence he offered his services and was a member of the representative group of Greek Cypriots that Archbishop Makarios invited early in 1959 to London to advise him on the acceptance or not of the Zurich agreements. Lyssaridis was then among the few who clearly opposed the acceptance of the agreements.

After the end of the struggle, in the first parliamentary elections held in 1960, he was elected a member of parliament for the first time and since then he was being re-elected continuously. He served in the parliamentary office for a total of 46 years.