Greek Health Minister: The opening of economic activity is very important

The Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, spoke about the issue of the gradual lifting of the lockdown.

As he said on the radio station SKAI 100.3 on Monday morning, it is important for retail trade to restart, while he characteristically noted that “the time has gradually come to help all social groups to reopen”.

However, Kikilias appeared cautious, noting that he would not like to predict the exact dates, saying Covid-19 is an “insidious” virus. “I have never given dates, the virus is insidious,” he said, noting that the issue would be further worked out by the committee of scientists.

Referring to specific activities that were about to resume, the Health Minister explained, in terms of the issue of schools for the 3rd Lyceum, and the issue of admission exams, he said that students must remain prepared.

Referring to the issue of vaccines, the Minister of Health clarified that 1.5 million inoculations would be made in April. Our priority is public health, stressed Kikilias and added that hospitals are still under great pressure.

Meanwhile, the decision of the Committee of Experts and the government for the free availability of self-diagnostic tests (self-test) against the coronavirus to the citizens raise reasonable hopes for a faster and safer exit from the third epidemic wave.

Within the first 10 days of April, this new diagnostic method of self-examination will be available for two months through the neighborhood pharmacies for those who wish to take it but also as mandatory for critical population groups.

Already 30 companies have submitted bids in response to the relevant call for interest for the delivery of 10 million self-tests in a specific time frame, made by the Civil Protection Department. The file is expected to be sent to the Body of Auditors today for the pre-contractual audit. Similar tests are already available in the European Union and meet the same stringent requirements as the rapid tests under European law.

