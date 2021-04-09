Greek President Sakellaropoulou expresses condolences over loss of Prince Philip

She said he was devoted to his country for many decades

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, expressed her heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth, the royal family and the British people, for the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

In her post, the President of the Republic emphasises that Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, served his country with devotion for many decades: “Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, served his country with devotion for many decades. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth, the members of the Royal Family, and the British people.”

also read

Zero deaths from Russian vaccines, country’s health watchdog says