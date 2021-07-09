Haiti: President’s assassination carried out by Colombian & American mercenaries

Two Americans and 15 Colombians had been arrested, three Colombians had been killed and eight others were still at large

The militant group that carried out the assassination of Haitian President Jouvenel Moise on Wednesday consisted of 26 Colombians and two US citizens of Haitian descent, the police chief said on Thursday.

He said two Americans and 15 Colombians had been arrested, three Colombians had been killed and eight others were still at large.

At least six of the alleged mercenaries accused by the Haitian authorities of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moyes, are former members of the Colombian armed forces, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano announced on Thursday.

“We have instructed the police and the army to cooperate immediately in conducting this investigation to verify the facts”, Molano said during a video that was distributed to the media.

