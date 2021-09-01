Health workers stage protets against mandatory vaccination (photos)

The measure of mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 and the suspension of duties for staff in the healthcare system refusing to get vaccinated has provoked strong reactions from workers in public health structures.

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) has announced protest rallies in all hospitals and as the president of the Federation, Michalis Giannakos told the Athens News Agency, “in case of a decision for the suspension of workers, POEDIN will go on strike the next day and protest at the Ministry of Health”.

Mr. Giannakos underlined that in the last few days there has been an increased flow of vaccinations, and asks the political leadership of the Ministry of Health to give an informal extension for those who have made vaccination appointments. He estimates that about 2,000 health professionals have made an appointment and as he notes it will be to the benefit of the health system to retain them in their positions.

The Workers’ Union at Evangelismos Hospital is planning a rally in the morning in front of the Hospital’s main entrance. “We are blocking the very process of suspension of duties,” the association said in a statement. “We say yes to the mass-universal vaccination of the population and taking the necessary measures to strengthen the NSS. We will not allow any suspension, no dismissal, no disciplinary prosecution of a colleague under the pretext of compulsory vaccination”, it is noted in the announcement.

Similar protests are taking place in hospitals across the country.