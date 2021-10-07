Horrific images: Taliban hang dead bodies on cranes in Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan is still bad after the seizure of power by the Taliban, who this time decided to give an example to the citizens of what happens to those who commit or intend to commit crimes.

The Taliban hung the lifeless bodies of alleged criminals from cranes, so that they can be seen by all.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the city of Herat.

Afghans who were at the scene immediately took pictures of the horrific spectacle and posted them on the internet to inform the public about the atrocities unfolding in the country.

Viewers discretion is advised:

