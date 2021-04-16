Idomeni: Illegal immigrants climb on high speed moving trains trying to reach the borders (video)

Dozens of migrants are between the train carriages, without anything protecting them on their risky journey

At the risk of their lives, the illegal immigrants try to cross from Idomeni to Europe, climbing on commercial trains, while they are moving at high speeds!

They hold on to everything they can so they won’t fall off the train.

According to the information, the illegal immigrants board the trains, which start from the Thessaloniki station. They will stay on them until the trains reach Idomeni station at the border. Once there, all of them will start jumping from the trains so as not to be seen by the border guards and some will try to find a passage to Europe.

