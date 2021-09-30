Covid Expert Committee scrapped by Greek government – A new 7-member body will replace it

The new team will have an advisory role

The Greek Infectious Disease Committee on Covid-19, which was tasked with making recommendations to the Greek government regarding the battle against the pandemic is being replaced by a new and more flexible team of experts.

The scrapping of the old Committee is related to the fact that Greek authorities estimate the country is gradually returning back to normalcy making it redundant at this phase of the pandemic, while its large composition (33 scientists of all disciplines) made it cumbersome.

Furthermore, the measures being currently imposed are of limited scope, targetting outbreaks on a more local level (local lockdowns) and the authorities believe widespread decisions on a national level are no longer needed.

The new, 7-member scientific body will act as an advisory unit to the government regarding the imposition of new measures.