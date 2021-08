A man wanted to prove his core strength, so he came up with quite a tough routine. He did an exercise called the “dragon flag” where he balanced his body horizontally in the air while holding the bench. Then his friend stood on his stomach holding a barbell. He did standing squats on it while the man maintained his position.

