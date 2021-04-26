Insane ‘Ninja’ leap into moving car in Albania stops driver (video)

The incident occurred at the Skanderbeg Square

A man jumped feet-first through the window of a car driving erratically in the main square of Albania’s capital to stop the driver.

The footage showed a damaged vehicle being dangerously driven in Skanderbeg Square as people tried to stop it.

Police said the 32-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs.

They also said he had previously crashed three other cars in other parts of the city.

The video was captured by dozens of cameras set up in the square to report on the general election in Albania yesterday.

The country’s opposition claimed victory after the parliamentary election which is seen as crucial to the country’s dreams of EU membership, but the ruling party said it was too soon to call a result.

The electoral commission said it could take two days to know the results of the vote.

source rte.ie

